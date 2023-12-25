Home / India News / J-K: Additional forces deployed in Poonch as search for terrorists underway

J-K: Additional forces deployed in Poonch as search for terrorists underway

Four Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in the ambush attack on Thursday, last week

The Indian Army said on Saturday that it was conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where terrorists carried out the ambush attack on the forces | Photo: ANI Twitter
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Additional security personnel were deployed in the Poonch district on Monday even as a search operation was ongoing in the forested terrain of Dera ki Gali, where two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists from across the border last week.

Additional forces were also deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district, officials informed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Four Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in the ambush attack on Thursday, last week.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the four fallen soldiers, Naik Birender Singh, Rifleman Gautam Kumar, Naik Karan Kumar, and Rifleman Chandan Kumar, were accorded a tearful senf-off at a wreath-laying ceremony in Rajouri.

The Indian Army said on Saturday that it was conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where terrorists carried out the ambush attack on the forces.

Taking to X, the Indian Army posted, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of December 21. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation."

"The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations," the army added in its post.

A fierce encounter broke out after terrorists fired at two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region at 3.45 pm on Thursday.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles, carrying troops to the operational site, came under fire by terrorists. The jawans returned fire immediately," an Army official said.

"Our troops are in the process of intensifying the joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," the official added.

Also Read

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Poonch, one detained

Army conducts patrolling along LoC in J-K's Poonch ahead of I-Day

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

Army orders investigation into deaths of three civilians in J-K's Poonch

Poonch attack: Army pays tributes to fallen soldiers, search op continues

Army chief to review ongoing counter-terrorist operations in Rajouri today

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion today, oath taking at 3.30 pm: CM Yadav

Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory as visibility dips due to thick fog

Kerala important to us: Cong leader Dasmunsi takes charge ahead of LS polls

Delhi wakes up to cold, severely polluted air with an AQI value of 411

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jammu and KashmirPoonchborder security forceterrorists

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story