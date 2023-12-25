Kerala important to us: Cong leader Dasmunsi takes charge ahead of LS polls

Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader and Telangana and Kerala in-charge, Deepa Dasmunsi, said on Sunday that Kerala is the second state for which she has been given responsibility and emphasized its significance.

"We've just formed the government in Telangana, and Kerala is the second state for which I've been given responsibility... Kerala is very important for us. It is very challenging to fight against the BJP and the LDF in Kerala in the elections," Deepa Dasmunsi said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Congress Telangana in-charge, Deepa Dasmunsi, on Sunday said that the BJP only fights elections with the "agenda of Hindutva and they have no other issues remaining to contest polls."

"Bharatiya Janata Party contests elections only in the name of Hindutva. Nowadays in Bengal, the BJP is reciting the Geeta path by organizing it door-to-door. They have formed some organizations to conduct this program. The agenda of the BJP is to make India a Hindu nation by 2040; hence, they are bringing this issue of Ram Mandir in Hindi heartland states. In reality, they are dividing the North and South states," she alleged.

She further appealed to the public to stand united and defeat the BJP.

"They don't have an agenda for development. Whenever the polarization of religion and its politics happened in our country, it has been noticed that mass revolutions have taken place. I feel this time it won't be successful again," Dasmunsi said.

"It is up to the people to decide whether they will go with secularism or choose the communal politics of the BJP," she added.

"Ram Mandir issue is not exclusive to BJP. All the credit in this matter should not be given to them," Dasmunsi said.

Congress has appointed Deepa Dasmunsi as its in-charge for Telangana. She has also been given the responsibility of being the party's in-charge in Kerala and Lakshwadeep.

Deepa Dasmunsi has replaced Manikrao Thakare as Congress in-charge for Telangana.