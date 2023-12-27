Home / India News / J-K govt approves increased subsidy under Centre's urban housing scheme

J-K govt approves increased subsidy under Centre's urban housing scheme

The scheme covers identified BLC beneficiaries of PMAY(U) who have not completed their dwelling units and is expected to benefit 26,419 households in the preliminary stage

Press Trust of India Jammu

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 2:11 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved an increase in the subsidy for the beneficiary-led construction (BLC) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in the Union territory, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir's Administrative Council (AC), during a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday night, approved an enhancement of subsidy to Rs 70,326 from the current Rs 16,666 for people eligible for the BLC of PMAY(U).

The meeting also included Advisor to the LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.

The scheme covers identified BLC beneficiaries of PMAY(U) who have not completed their dwelling units and is expected to benefit 26,419 households in the preliminary stage, an official spokesperson said.

The proposal aims to provide additional financial assistance to the identified beneficiaries, enabling them to complete the construction of their houses within the deadline for the Housing for All' Mission by December 31, 2024, he said.

The decision has been taken to facilitate the beneficiaries, who face challenges in meeting their end of the contribution in house construction, with enhanced assistance, the spokesperson said.

Topics :Affordable housingJammu Kashmir crisishousing schemecentral government

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

