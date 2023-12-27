Home / India News / 90% discount on pending traffic challans in this state: Details here

Notice from state officials said that the public can clear their challans on the e-challan website from December 26 till January 10, 2024

Photo: ANI
BS Trends New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
The Telangana government, on Friday, announced that traffic rule violators with pending unpaid challans would get discounts of up to 90 per cent. Notice from the officials said that the public can clear their challans on the e-challan website from December 26 till January 10, 2024.

E-challan refers to a challan in electronic form. When people are caught on surveillance cameras breaching traffic laws, they are issued e-challans.

These discounts are given in view of the mega National Lok Adalat, which will take place on December 30, 2023. The event is scheduled to take place this week under the supervision of the Telangana High Court.

Discount on traffic challans
The discounts on traffic fines are categorised based on the type of vehicle. The following discounts are approved by the state government:

1. For two-wheelers and autos, a discount of 80 per cent is sanctioned.

2. A 60 per cent discount on challans for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

3. For Road Transport Corporation (RTC), drivers will have to pay 10 per cent of the total fine, while the remaining 90 per cent will be waived off.

4. Pushcarts and petty vendors will have to pay 10 per cent of the traffic challan, while the remaining 90 per cent will be waived off.


How to pay traffic challans?
Step 1: Login to the Telangana traffic-integrated e-challan portal.

Step 2: Enter your vehicle details on the portal, and any outstanding challans will be displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the pay button in front of the challan, and you will be redirected to the payment application, where the required amount has to be paid.

Step 4: Depending on the vehicle, the sum of pending traffic fines, as well as the discounted amount, will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Pay the amount and download the receipt of the transaction.

Earlier this year, the Karnataka government also announced a 50 per cent discount on the payment of pending traffic fines. Soon after the announcement, the Bengaluru Traffic Police started getting the pending amount of fine through the digital payment platform Paytm.


Violators were able to access their pending fines through the Karnataka One Services portal.


First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

