J&K is India's crown, statehood restoration first priority: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah thanked the people of the region on Thursday for giving the NC-Congress alliance the mandate to govern Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and highlighted the priorities of his party. He expressed hope that they would be treated fairly by the Union government, and that discussions on the restoration of statehood could begin soon. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Our priority is to address all the issues faced by the people here. There are a lot of problems that we need to resolve, and we hope the central government treats us well and we restore statehood. The restoration of Article 370 will take time, but our first task is the restoration of statehood. Along with that, I hope they (central government) will support us in every way because Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of India. If the crown shines, then India shines. I also hope that our MLAs will walk the right path and work towards these goals," the NC chief told ANI.

He reiterated that while the restoration of Article 370 might take longer, the immediate priority was statehood.

"The restoration of Article 370 will take time because we have to approach the courts, but our first priority is restoring statehood so that work can proceed. Today, Omar (Abdullah) has been made the leader, and we will soon talk to Congress to decide when to take the oath. After that, cabinet ministers will be appointed. Since we are currently a Union Territory, ministers cannot be appointed right now, but once statehood is restored, the powers of the ministers will increase," he added.

He further urged the Union government to provide maximum support to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, highlighting the region's strategic importance as it shares borders with nuclear powers.

"J&K shares borders with atomic powers like Pakistan and China. The Centre needs to realize this. I hope we receive full support for administering the UT, for its development, and addressing the difficulties faced by people here," he said.

The NC's legislature party in a 'unanimous' decision picked party Vice President, Omar Abdullah, as its leader.

Speaking about his election, Omar Abdullah, president of JKNC, said, "There was a meeting of the National Conference's Legislative Party, and the Legislative Party decided on its leader. I am deeply grateful to the National Conference legislators for reposing faith in me, trusting me, and giving me the chance to go to Raj Bhavan and stake a claim to form the government."

This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.