Ratan Tata: The unlikely social media star who captured millions of hearts

“Thank you for thinking of me,” Ratan Tata posted on social media on Monday (October 7), debunking rumours about his health. Just two days later, on Wednesday (October 9), the former Tata Group chairman, one of India’s most beloved and respected industrialists, passed away in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 86, leaving the nation in mourning.

Tata’s passing marked the end of an era, but his influence extended far beyond the boardroom. While he was known for his leadership in building one of India’s largest conglomerates, his late-in-life emergence as a social media sensation surprised many. With over 13 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and nearly 10.5 million on Instagram, Tata captivated audiences with his authenticity and charm. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In October 2019, Tata made his Instagram debut with a light-hearted message that caught followers off guard. His cheeky bio read, “I made it to the ‘Gram!” and his first post — a photo of himself in a crisp suit — was accompanied by the playful caption, “I don’t know about breaking the internet, but I’m thrilled to join you all!” That moment signalled the beginning of a new phase for Tata, where his digital presence allowed him to connect with people on a personal level.











Three months later, Tata indeed broke the internet. A throwback photo of a young Ratan Tata in a simple white T-shirt, gazing dreamily into the distance, quickly went viral, amassing over a million likes. The image became a fan favourite, with followers old and young swooning over this rare glimpse into Tata’s early years, turning him into an unlikely social media star.

His Instagram feed soon became a mix of nostalgia and inspiration. Tata shared moments from his personal life, from his reflections on the Tata legacy to his deep connection with animals. Many of his posts advocated for the protection and care of abandoned or injured dogs, showing his compassionate side. One of his most touching posts was a simple photo of him sitting at a piano, recalling his childhood lessons.





In 2020, during the height of the global Covid pandemic, Tata’s empathy shone through in one of his most memorable posts. “This year has been full of challenges for everyone,” he wrote, addressing the growing negativity and online bullying he had observed. Tata called for kindness and compassion, urging people to be more sensitive during difficult times. “We need more sensitivity, kindness, and understanding than what we see today... My presence online is limited, but I truly hope it will evolve into a space of empathy and support for everyone,” he said, reminding followers of the power of positivity in the digital age.