Home / India News / J-K's unemployment rate dips to 4% from 5.2% in 2021-22: Officials

J-K's unemployment rate dips to 4% from 5.2% in 2021-22: Officials

He said that the employment department is going to facilitate all those implementing employment generation schemes so that the rate of unemployment is brought to just 3%

Press Trust of India Jammu

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Jammu and Kashmir's current unemployment rate has decreased to around four per cent from 5.2 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, a senior official said.

Director (Employment) Nisar Ahmad stated this during a meeting here to give an overview of the employment scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In the recent survey of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the unemployment rate in the Union territory has taken a dip and reduced to around 4 per cent from earlier 5.2 per cent (2021-22)", Ahmad said here.

He said that the employment department is going to facilitate all those implementing employment generation schemes so that the rate of unemployment is brought to just 3 per cent, which is on par with the national average in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary (Labour and Employment), Rehana Batul called upon all stakeholders to work towards further bringing down the unemployment rate of the UT and said that more than a dozen departments are working for employment generation and were going to implement many more schemes in this pursuit.

Batul maintained that all departments should learn from each others' best practices for replicating them in the implementation of their schemes.

"Our sole motive should be to contribute towards providing ample opportunities to the aspiring youths," she said.

She asked them to be ready to sit with the financial institutions to iron out any differences in meeting targets smoothly.

Also Read

Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

Omar Abdullah sets out on foot to office after police deny escort vehicles

No scope of corruption in J-K now as all services made online: Chief secy

Number of startups increased 300 times in 9yrs under PM: Jitendra Singh

Viksit Bharat Yatra: 166k footfall in rural health camps during launch week

Decoding the ED: Understanding its history, powers, and criticism

Spouses capable of earning should not burden their partner: Delhi HC

Centre to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue on Nov 23

Buses from other states may face curbs if Grap Stage IV invoked in Delhi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirunemployment rateUnemployment in India

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story