Home / India News / J'khand govt to construct 80k houses for homeless under 'Abua Awas Yojana'

J'khand govt to construct 80k houses for homeless under 'Abua Awas Yojana'

Under AAY, the state government is planning to construct 800,000 houses across Jharkhand and provide them to the poor and needy free of cost

ANI
Under the umbrella of the Abua Awas Yojana, a three-room permanent house and kitchen will be built, having an area of 31 square meters.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 8:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Under the leadership of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren state-supported Abua Awas Yojana (AAY) was given approval at a meeting of the council of ministers held here on Wednesday.

Under AAY, the state government is planning to construct 800,000 houses across Jharkhand and provide them to the poor and needy free of cost.

This comes after the Central government did not give its approval for the construction of more than 800,000 houses in the state.

"Under the said scheme, a target has been set to construct eight lakh pucca houses for the homeless. Under this, in the first phase, 2 lakh houses will be constructed in the financial year 2023-24, 03 lakh 50 thousand in 2024-25 and 02 lakh 50 thousand pucca houses will be constructed in 2025-26. The housing will be constructed in three phases at a cost of Rs 16 thousand 320 crore," Chief Minister's Secretariat said in a press release.

Under the umbrella of the Abua Awas Yojana, a three-room permanent house and kitchen will be built, having an area of 31 square meters.

"Under the scheme, provision has been made for a kitchen along with three rooms. There is a provision to increase the assistance amount for house construction under the scheme to Rs 2 lakh for eligible beneficiaries. Also, the beneficiary will receive a maximum equivalent of 95 unskilled man days at the current wage rate (revised from time to time) for the construction of his house under MGNREGA for the said scheme," the press release further said.

The benefit of the scheme will be extended to families living in kutcha houses, homeless and destitute families, families belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), victims of natural calamities, and released bonded labourers.

"Those who have not been given the benefit of housing schemes run by the state and central Government like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Awas Yojana, Birsa Awas Yojana, Indira Awas Yojana etc shall be able to receive the benefits of the aforementioned scheme. According to the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, a permanent waiting list of the beneficiaries will be prepared in the Gram Sabha," the press release further said.

Also Read

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

Jharkhand Govt to support KISS-like institute for tribals: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Bring every homeless person under govt housing scheme: CM Adityanath

BJP eyes hat-trick in 2024 at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

SC sets Nov 22 to hear review petition challenging various PMLA provisions

India's UPI system leading in cross-border payment: US treasury official

MHA grants FCRA approval to Ram temple trust, can receive foreign donations

Azam Khan, wife, son given 7-year jail in fake birth certificate case

FMCG major Dabur's three foreign subsidiaries face cases in US, Canada

Topics :Jharkhandhomeless

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story