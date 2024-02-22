Jaahnavi Kandula's death: US cop who killed Indian girl to escape charges

Jaahnavi Kandula's death: The US police officer, whose overspeeding led to the death of 23-year-old Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, will not face criminal charges due to lack of "sufficient" evidence, authorities said. Kandula lost her life in January last year, after being struck by an overspeeding Seattle police car as she was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

Kandula, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, studied at Northeastern University in Washington.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a report by FOX13 Seattle, the King County Prosecutor's Office said that Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave won't face criminal charges.

How did Jaahnavi Kandula die? Dave was driving 74 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone, while he was on the way to a report of a drug overdose call.

The incident further snowballed after body cam footage released by the police department showed Officer Daniel Auderer, who responded to the crash incident, laughing about it and dismissing the need for any criminal investigation.

She was 26 anyway," Auderer said in the video. "She had limited value."

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said that she believes they lack the evidence to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.