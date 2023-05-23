JAC Result 2023: Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th results to be declared today

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to release JAC 12th and 10th results today, i.e., May 23. According to reports, Jharkhand Board Matric and Higher Secondary Science Results will be live at 3 pm. Once the result is published, students can check and download their JAC 12th or 10th board results from the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.



The JAC class 10th examinations were held from March 14 to April 3, and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5.



The board has not made any official statement yet. But, several reports claim that the Department of School Education Secretary, K.K Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto, will announce the result along with the merit list and topper's list today at 3 pm.



Around 8 lakh students are expecting JAC class 10th and 12th board exam results this year. Last year JAC Board's result



The class 10th pass percentage last year was 95.60 per cent. Three students in class 10th secured the top position, scoring 490 marks out of 500. A total of 147 students secured the top 10 ranks in class 10th last year. The pass percentage for class 12th last year was 95.06 per cent. The JAC class 12th arts pass percentage was 97.42 per cent, while the class 12th commerce pass percentage was 92.74.

How to check JAC class 12th and 10th board results? Here are the easy steps to check and download JAC class 12th and 10th board results:



Step 1: Visit the official website of the JAC board, i.e., jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Step 2: On the home page, check for the class 12th and 10th result links. Step 3: On the login page, enter your credentials and click on submit button.