JAC Result 2023: Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th results to be declared today

The JAC class 10th examinations were held from March 14 to April 3, and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5.
The board has not made any official statement yet. But, several reports claim that the Department of School Education Secretary, K.K Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto, will announce the result along with the merit list and topper's list today at 3 pm.
Around 8 lakh students are expecting JAC class 10th and 12th board exam results this year.
Last year JAC Board's result
How to check JAC class 12th and 10th board results? Here are the easy steps to check and download JAC class 12th and 10th board results:
Step 2: On the home page, check for the class 12th and 10th result links.