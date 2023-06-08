Home / India News / Jaipur Foot offers prosthetic limbs to victims of Odisha train accident

In his letter, Mehta said the artificial limb fitment facility will be provided at its Khrodah centre near Bhubaneswar free of cost

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
The makers of 'Jaipur foot' has offered to provide prosthetic limbs to those who have lost their legs in the recent Odisha train accident

Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) founder D.R. Mehta, in a letter to the Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav, has offered to serve the amputee free of cost, a release said.

In his letter, Mehta said the artificial limb fitment facility will be provided at its Khrodah centre near Bhubaneswar free of cost.

All such passengers, who lost their limbs in the tragic rail accident, would be able to get the fitment three months after the amputation as it takes about months for the wounds to heal, he said.

Alternatively, the BMVSS mobile workshop at Khodarh would reach the various towns and villages in Odisha to serve the amputees, thus they would be able to get the limb fitment at their doorsteps, he added.

Topics :prosthetic limbsOdisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

