India, France, UAE begin maiden joint maritime exercise in the Gulf of Oman

The two-day exercise will involve a wide range of naval operations, including surface warfare, helicopter cross-deck landing operations, advanced air defense exercises, and boarding operations, the ministry said. The exercise will also include cross-embarkation of personnel to exchange best practices.

The first India-France-UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise began on Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman, the Ministry of Defence said today. The exercise involves the Indian Navy frigate INS Tarkash, the French Navy ship Surcouf along with Rafale fighter jets, and UAE Navy maritime patrol aircraft.