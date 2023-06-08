Home / India News / PACS can be roped in as drone traders for spraying fertilizers: Coop Min

PACS can be roped in as drone traders for spraying fertilizers: Coop Min

Those PACS, which are not currently functioning as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK), will be brought under the ambit of PMKSK, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PACS can be roped in as drone traders for spraying fertilizers: Coop Min

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday said Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) can be employed as drone entrepreneurs for spraying fertilizers and pesticides, and for survey of property.

This was among the five key decisions taken in a meeting between Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, the Ministry of Cooperation said in a statement.

In the meeting, it was decided that on the basis of mapping, PACS -- which are not functioning as fertilizer retailers -- will be identified and they will be encouraged to function as retailers on the basis of feasibility in a phased manner, it said.

Those PACS, which are not currently functioning as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK), will be brought under the ambit of PMKSK, it added.

Further, PACS will also be connected with the marketing of organic fertilizers, especially Fermented Organic Manure (FoM)/ Liquid Fermented Organic Manure (LFOM)/ Phosphate Enriched Organic Manure (PROM).

Under the Market Development Assistance (MDA) scheme of the Department of Fertilizers, fertilizer companies will act as an aggregator for small bio-organic producers to market the end product, in this supply and marketing chain of bio-organic fertilizers, PACS will also be included as wholesalers/retailers.

"These important decisions will increase the income of PACS, as well as increase the employment opportunities in rural areas and farmers will be able to get fertilizers, pesticides, seeds and agricultural machinery at the local level," the ministry added.

There are about one lakh PACS present across the country.

Also Read

Cabinet approves plan to set up 2 lakh PACS, dairy, fishery cooperatives

Subsidy Booster: GNFC, Chambal, GSFC eye up to 11% gain amid bullish bias

Civil society, pesticide industry present contrasting picture on ban order

Drone use not limited to pesticide spraying in agriculture sector: Govt

Drone start-up Garuda raises $22 mn in series A funding from SphitiCap

Hoax bomb threat delays Delhi-Mumbai flight by 2 hours at IGI Airport

Greenhouse gas emissions at 'all-time high', global warming at rapid rate

CAQM shares revised guidelines for use of diesel generator in Delhi-NCR

Kerala to form grievance redressal cells in unis following student suicide

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on transition pathways: India

Topics :PesticidesFertilizersDrones

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story