Jaipur Metro Phase 2 on track; RITES submits draft Detailed Project Report

State-owned Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has submitted the draft Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Jaipur Metro Phase 2, according to an official in Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC). JMRC had awarded RITES a contract worth around Rs 4.6 crore in November to review and prepare the DPR.

“Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his team have already reviewed the draft and provided suggestions regarding the route and station locations,” the official said.

The final DPR will incorporate the government's recommendations and will then be submitted to the Union government. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed for the project’s construction thereafter. Tenders for construction will be invited only after the MoU is signed, the official added. This process is expected to take three to four months.

As per the draft DPR, Phase 2 will include 35 stations across a 40-km corridor extending from Sitapura to Sikar Road. The estimated project cost is over Rs 10,000 crore.

Of the 35 proposed stations, one will be underground while the remaining will be elevated. Once completed, the project is expected to benefit around 2.5 million commuters.

At a recent review meeting, Chief Minister Sharma directed officials to plan metro stations between Sitapura, Ambabari, and Vidyadhar Nagar. He emphasised the need to consider future requirements and public convenience so that the project plays a key role in managing the city's growing population and traffic.

He also stressed the importance of accurately assessing the project's expenditure and costs to ensure optimal use of financial resources and delivery of efficient transport facilities.

“Metro stations should be located within easy reach of the public. Ensure that some are also developed near railway stations and airports to maximise the utility of the metro,” the chief minister said.