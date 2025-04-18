Home / India News / Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid tariff tensions, stresses India-US tech ties

Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid tariff tensions, stresses India-US tech ties

PM Modi has a phone call with Elon Musk, assuring public that collaboration with US companies continues amid Trump's tariff war

Modi, Narendra Modi, Elon Musk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the Blair House, in Washington, DC, USA. (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently reconnected via a phone call, continuing a dialogue that began during their in-person meeting in Washington, DC earlier this year. In a post on X, PM Modi shared that the conversation focused on deepening collaboration in technology and innovation.
 
“Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington, DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation,” PM Modi wrote, emphasising India’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its partnerships with the United States in these sectors.
 
“India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” he added. 
 
The post comes amid escalating global tensions as countries race to draft fresh trade agreements with the United States amid tariff threats. US President Donald Trump is seeking to rebalance global trade and has criticised India for its significant tariffs on US imports. Modi’s message comes as a reassurance to Indian consumers and businesses that collaborations with American companies are still ongoing.
 
The call also comes as Tesla is reportedly preparing to open a Tesla manufacturing unit in India, and as Reliance Jio has entered into a partnership with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet services to users in India. The rollout will depend on SpaceX securing regulatory approval from the Indian government to officially offer Starlink in the country.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi govt directs schools to frame smartphone usage policy after HC ruling

Love turned bitter: Allahabad High Court flags rise in FIRs after breakups

Bombay HC to ED: Clarify if Mehul Choksi still holds Indian citizenship

Security forces continue joint op in J-K's Poonch to trace terrorists

Duties on steel, aluminium not safeguard measures: US tells India at WTO

Topics :Narendra ModiElon MuskSpaceXTesla IncTeslaTesla Elon MuskUS India relations BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story