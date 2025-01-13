J&K infra growth possible without removal of Article 370: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the rapid pace of infrastructure development in the region is not linked to the abrogation of Article 370, from August 5, 2019. He appealed to the public to avoid politicising development projects.

In an interview with India Today TV, Abdullah said that the ongoing infrastructure initiatives could have been accomplished even without the repeal of Article 370.

“Let’s not link the infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir to the politics surrounding Article 370. None of these projects started after August 5, 2019. None of these projects were launched post-August 2019. They were planned much earlier and would have reached completion regardless of Article 370’s abrogation. Most of these infrastructure projects are not located in any areas that traditionally saw activities like stone-pelting and protests,” Chief Minister Abdullah said.

Decline in terrorism

The Chief Minister acknowledged that terrorism and stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir have declined, noting significant improvement in the valley’s situation post-Article 370 abrogation.

“I agree that activities like stone-pelting and protests, which were prominent in 2008, 2010, and 2016, have declined significantly. However, this is partly due to the government’s stringent measures. The weaponisation of the CID department, termination of employees, and blacklisting of individuals go against the principles of natural justice,” he said.

Abdullah emphasised the need for fairness and justice in governance, stating, “If the changes on the ground reflect a genuine change of heart among the people, it is commendable. However, if they arise from fear, the sustainability of such progress is questionable. The current situation in Jammu and Kashmir is a blend of both.”

PM Modi’s visit to J&K

The National Conference (NC) leader’s comments came a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate the 6.5-kilometer Z-Morh tunnel, which will ensure year-round access to Sonamarg town.

On Saturday, Abdullah visited Sonamarg to oversee preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit on Monday. He noted that the tunnel’s opening would enhance tourism and significantly reduce travel time between Srinagar, Kargil, and Leh.