Drones, AI, 450 mn visitors: Mahakumbh kicks off with high-tech security

A large gathering of devotees arrived at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday morning, marking the beginning of Mahakumbh 2025. This sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers is revered for its spiritual significance. Pilgrims from across India and around the globe participated in the ceremonial "Shahi Snan," or royal bath.

The 45-day Mahakumbh, which will take place from January 13 to February 26, is expected to draw over 450 million visitors. Held every 12 years, the festival showcases India's deep cultural and spiritual heritage.

Mahakumbh 2025

As of 7:30 am today, around 3.5 million people participated in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam, according to the Uttar Pradesh Government. Renowned singers, including Shankar Mahadevan and Mohit Chauhan, are set to blend music with spirituality. Shankar Mahadevan will perform on the opening day, while Mohit Chauhan will conclude the event with his soulful melodies.

2025 Mahakumbh: Security measures

To ensure the safety of attendees, the Uttar Pradesh police have implemented extensive security protocols throughout Prayagraj. For the first time, 113 underwater drones capable of diving 100 metres have been deployed for continuous monitoring at the Sangam. Additionally, tethered drones reaching up to 120 metres in height provide aerial surveillance, helping to manage crowd density and respond to emergencies.

More than 2,700 AI-enabled cameras with real-time monitoring and facial recognition features are stationed at entry points. A team of 56 cyber experts is actively monitoring online threats, supported by cyber help desks established at every police station in the city.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said that around 40,000 police officers and cybercrime specialists have established an AI-driven surveillance network to ensure crowd safety and assist with navigation, news agency Reuters reported.

Also Read

The Uttar Pradesh Police has set up a comprehensive, multi-layered security framework called the “impenetrable security chakravyuh” to safeguard critical sites, such as temples and akhadas, in Prayagraj.

Mahakumbh 2025: Infrastructure and accommodation

Authorities have arranged 150,000 tents for pilgrims, alongside enhanced sanitation facilities and additional toilets. To meet the energy demands of the festival, 450,000 new electricity connections have been installed — expected to exceed the monthly consumption of 100,000 urban apartments.

The Indian Railways has launched 98 special trains that will make 3,300 trips during the festival. In addition, 92 roads have been renovated, 30 bridges constructed, and 800 multilingual signs installed to assist visitors. Devotees can also access electric buses and modern amenities. Temporary hospitals with surgical and diagnostic facilities have been set up for healthcare needs.

AI support for pilgrims

The "Kumbh Sah'AI'yak" chatbot has been introduced as a digital guide for Mahakumbh 2025. This AI-powered tool offers real-time information and personalised assistance in multiple languages. It provides navigation, cultural insights, and event updates, accessible through the official Mahakumbh app or WhatsApp.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Key dates

During the six-week festival, devotees will engage in rituals, prayers, processions, and parades featuring elephants, horses, and chariots. Significant dates include January 13, coinciding with the full moon; January 29, marking "Mauni Amavasya", an auspicious day for purification; and February 26, the concluding day of the festival.

The Mahakumbh is expected to attract over 450 million attendees, including saints and global dignitaries. Among them is Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who has adopted the spiritual name "Kamala" given by her guru, Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj. She plans to participate in rituals, including a dip in the Ganga.

(With agency inputs)