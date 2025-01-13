Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dense fog blankets Delhi; flights, trains delayed as cold wave intensifies

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog conditions in Delhi

New Delhi: Commuters on a road during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 8:13 AM IST
Delhi woke up to dense fog on Monday as the cold wave intensified across Northern India. Temperatures dropped sharply, accompanied by reduced visibility and biting winds. The dense fog further worsened the already deteriorating air quality in the national capital.
 
Delhi weather conditions today
 
The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 7 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 19 degrees Celsius, with "dense fog" conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light rain was observed in several parts of Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 9 degrees Celsius.
 
IMD issues warnings
 
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Delhi. Beyond the national capital, dense to very dense fog conditions are also expected to persist in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and East Uttar Pradesh during the night and early morning hours, causing further disruptions in these regions.
 
Flights, trains delayed

As dense fog and cold waves continue in Delhi, several flights were delayed at the Delhi airport. Several trains were running late at New Delhi Railway Station, while some were cancelled. Purushottam Express, Poorva Express Shramjeevi Express and JBP NZM SF Express were among several trains that experienced delay.  On Sunday, 25 trains to Delhi were delayed due to fog, according to Indian Railways.   
 
In a post on X, Delhi airport requested passengers to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information.
 
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
 
For Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for "dense to very dense fog." The national capital is predicted to experience a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.
First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

