Jan Aushadhi scheme has saved citizens Rs 7,416 crore this fiscal: Govt

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said an unprecedented 150 times growth in annual sales has been witnessed by the scheme in the last 9 year

On an average 10-12 lakh people visit Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) daily, the minister said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
The over 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country have led to savings of around Rs 7,416 crore for the citizens this financial year, Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply in the Upper House, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said an unprecedented 150 times growth in annual sales has been witnessed by the scheme in the last 9 years.

"During the financial year 2022-23, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) has sold Jan Aushadhi medicines worth Rs 1,236 crore, with approx 40 per cent growth from the previous year and this has led to savings of approximately Rs 7,416 crore to the citizens," he noted.

The projected sales target for 2023-24 is Rs 1,400 crore and the scheme is growing at a very fast pace garnering public trust and confidence, Khuba said.

In all, during the past nine years, total savings have been estimated at more than Rs 23,000 crore for the citizens under this scheme, he stated.

On an average 10-12 lakh people visit Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) daily, the minister said. Khuba stated that as on November 30 this year, 10,006 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) have been opened covering 753 districts across the country.

Replying to a separate question, Khuba said India's total import of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for 2022-23 is worth Rs 36,229.15 crore and the quantity is 4,02,111.18 metric tonnes.

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

