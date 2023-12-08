Home / India News / 479 rural courts notified across India but 284 operational: Govt to LS

479 rural courts notified across India but 284 operational: Govt to LS

The Gram Nyayalayas Act was enacted in 2008 to provide access to justice to citizen at their doorstep

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
As many as 284 gram nyayalayas (rural courts) are functional across the country out of 479 notified by different states, according to data shared by the government in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Gram Nyayalayas Act was enacted in 2008 to provide access to justice to citizen at their doorstep.

According to the law, it is not mandatory for states to set up such court, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply to a question.

Citing the law, he said the state governments are responsible for establishing gram nyayalayas in consultation with the respective high courts.

"The state governments, after consultation with the respective HCs may, by notification establish one or more Gram Nyayalayas for every panchayat at intermediate level or a group of contiguous panchayats at intermediate level in a district or where there is no panchayat at intermediate level in any state, for a group of contiguous gram panchayats," he said.

The minister said it is up to the states to set up more such courts as per their requirements in consultation with their respective HC.

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

