Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: PM visits Birsa Munda's birthplace in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited tribal icon Birsa Munda's birthplace Ulihatu in Jharkhand's Khunti district, and paid floral tributes to him on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Modi, the first prime minister to visit Ulihatu, was accorded a warm welcome with locals dancing to the tunes of traditional instruments such as dhol and mandar.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

After paying floral tributes to the bust of Birsa Munda, Modi recalled his contributions to the freedom struggle.

He then interacted with the descendants of the tribal legend.

The prime minister also adorned a 'tilak' from the soil at Birsa Munda's birthplace, signifying its holiness.



Modi will launch the Rs 24,000-crore project aimed at the development of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) from there. He will also launch the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', release the 15th installment of Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, and inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in the state.

"I have reached Ranchi after memorable rallies and road shows in Madhya Pradesh. Tomorrow, 15th November, is a very special day. I will have the privilege of joining the people of Jharkhand in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrated on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda Ji. I feel very proud to have got the opportunity to visit his birthplace Ulihatu," the PM posted on X after reaching Ranchi on Tuesday.



"During this visit, while I will flag off the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Khunti, I will also inaugurate a historic scheme of Rs 24,000 crore for the welfare of the tribal community," he added.



Greeting the people of the state on the foundation day, he said that Jharkhand has been famous for its mineral resources as well as the courage, bravery and self-respect of the tribal society.



"My family members here have made an important contribution to the progress of the country. I convey my best wishes to him on the foundation day of the state and also wish for the bright future of the state," he posted on X.

He also paid tributes to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.



"Many best wishes to my family members across the country on this special occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas," he posted on X.