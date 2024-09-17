Jio is down; users complain about network disruption on social media

Jio is down across the country. Many users have been complaining about network outages on different social media platforms since Tuesday morning. The tracking website, Down Detector, showed a massive surge in problem reports at noon.

According to Down Detector, around 10,372 Jio users reported network errors at around 12.40 pm on September 17, 2024. The detector shows that 68 per cent of users reported ‘No Signal,’ while 18 per cent of users reported mobile internet problems, and only 14 per cent shared Jio Fibre-related issues. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per the website, the other telco networks like Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL are functioning as usual.



According to some users, the Jio networks are down due to fire incident at the IDC data centre. Though, there is no official confirmation about the outage or any fire incident.

Social media reactions

One user wrote, “#jiodown my both jio sim not working @JioCare @reliancejio Facing the most worst services now with jio day by day”

A second user said, “Jio network down all over thane & mumbai i thought it was after updating to IOS 18 ???? @JioCare @reliancejio #iOS18 #jiodown #jionetworkdown #ios18features #Trending”

“Jio speed sucks all over india and complete break down in Mumbai #Jioserviceworst #jio #reliancejio #DelhiChiefMinister #atishi,” a third user wrote.

The hashtag #Jiodown has been trending on X (formerly Twitter), with users tweeting from across the country. The users have been posting humorous memes on the outage issue on the platform.