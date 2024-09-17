LIVE news: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's replacement to be announced at 12 noon today, says AAP

AAP legislators will hold a crucial meeting at 11:30 am at his residence to pick Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal successor, with the party convener expected to resign later today. Kejriwal is likely to meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at 4:30 pm and submit his resignation.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a self-made video, Majumdar said that his party will continue its fight to fulfil the demand of the public. "The people of Bengal have lost faith in the Chief Minister, which is why BJP is demanding that Mamata Banerjee resign. She herself had said that if the public wants, she will resign, so BJP will continue its fight for the public's demand that Mamata Banerjee should resign," BJP president Sukant Majumdar said.

Four persons, including a three-year-old girl and a woman, were killed in a sudden explosion at a firecracker godown-cum-factory in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Tuesday. Six persons were injured in the incident, which took place in the factory located in the Naushera area under Shikohabad police station limits on Monday night, a senior police official said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem and the injured have been hospitalised, the official said.

Against the backdrop of ongoing protests by junior doctors in the city, the Supreme Court on Tuesday will resume its suo motu hearing over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city on August 9. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which which took over the case from Kolkata Police as per the Calcutta High Court's instructions, is set to present a confidential progress report to the Supreme Court. In addition to the rape and murder, the probe agency is also investigating former principal of RG Kar Sandip Ghosh and others in relation to the crime and alleged financial irregularities in the hospital under their watch.