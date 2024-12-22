Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Jitendra Singh to inaugurate National Workshop on Good Governance practices

Jitendra Singh to inaugurate National Workshop on Good Governance practices

The workshop will take place at Bhim Auditorium, Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Monday

Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 10:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the National Workshop on 'Good Governance' practices tomorrow in New Delhi.

The workshop will take place at Bhim Auditorium, Ambedkar International Centre.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the minister will also inaugurate an exhibition showcasing the best practices of the Swachhata Campaign 4.0, curated by various ministries, and release the assessment report.

The technical sessions will feature addresses by the Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), Secretary of Posts, Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Secretary of the Railway Board, Director General of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and Director General of the National Archives of India (NAI).

The workshop will see participation from 750 officials representing all ministries. This marks the fourth National Workshop on Good Governance Practices organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) between 2021 and 2024, the ministry noted.

The event has become a key feature of Sushasan Saptah (Good Governance Week), celebrated annually from December 19 to December 25, the ministry added.

Also Read

Govt to infuse Rs 500 cr capital in IFCI to improve financial health

Parl winter session: 39-member House panel set up to scrutinise ONOE Bills

Premium

Govt exploring the possibility of setting up dedicated space parks

Total 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus, minorities in B'desh: Govt

Premium

LinkedIn appeals corporate ministry's order for SBO norms violation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings and best wishes for the success of the fourth Sushasan Saptah. In his message, the Prime Minister stated, "Good governance holds the key to the nation's progress. A vital aspect is to provide a transparent, efficient, and accountable administration that works for the overall welfare and betterment of people."

The Special Campaign 4.0, aimed at institutionalising cleanliness (swachhata) and reducing pendency in government offices, was conducted from October 2 to 31, 2024, across 5.97 lakh offices. During the campaign, 25.19 lakh files were weeded out, generating Rs 650.10 crore in revenue from scrap disposal, and freeing 190 lakh square feet of space. Cumulatively, the four Special Campaigns (2021-2024) have generated Rs 2,364 crore in revenue from scrap disposal, the ministry stated.

In a post on X on November 10, 2024, the Prime Minister said, "Commendable! By focusing on efficient management and proactive action, this effort has attained great results. It shows how collective efforts can lead to sustainable results, promoting both cleanliness and economic prudence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uttar Pradesh PCS prelims conclude with only 42% candidates turnout

Haryana govt notifies procurement of 24 crops at minimum support price

LIVE news: Kuwait confers its highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' to PM Modi

Will ensure that schemes' benefits reach eligible individuals: CM Saini

Meghalaya sees 84 sq km decrease in forest cover between 2021-2023: ISFR

Topics :Jitendra Singhindian governmentMinistry of PersonnelGood governance

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story