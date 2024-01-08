Home / India News / JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal suggests setting industrial parks near airports

JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal suggests setting industrial parks near airports

Responding to Sajjan's suggestion, Large and Medium Industries Minister Patil said the government also intended to set up industrial parks in an area of about 5,000 acres to 10,000 acres

Sajjan Jindal jsw
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 6:36 PM IST
Co-chairman of Invest Karnataka Forum (IKF) and JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal on Monday suggested setting up industrial parks in areas that are only about a two-hour drive from airports in the state.

While participating online in the first reconstituted IKF meeting chaired by Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, Jindal said setting up industrial parks in areas close to airports would attract increased investment.

Responding to Sajjan's suggestion, Minister Patil said the government also intended to set up industrial parks in an area of about 5,000 acres to 10,000 acres.

It was also decided at the meeting to form sub-groups within IKF to focus on sectoral investment.

The meeting reviewed key developments of the past months and deliberated on charting the roadmap for going forward.

Topics :JSW GroupSajjan JindalKarnatakaIndustrial policy

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

