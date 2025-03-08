K'taka budget model for country, boosts 'Brand Bengaluru': Dy CM Shivakumar

Describing the Karnataka Budget as a model for the country, State Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said it is good for "Brand Bengaluru," with several projects planned to address the city's traffic issues, including a tunnel road project.

Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in charge of Bengaluru development, said that 700-800 km of new roads are being added to the city.

"The budget is a model for the country. Other states will also take note of it. It is a good budget for Brand Bengaluru. It is not for us; it is for the benefit of the 1.40 crore population of the city. The tunnel road project will happen," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said flyovers will be constructed to address traffic issues. Additionally, double-decker flyovers will be built, and new Metro projects will be taken up with 50 per cent contributions each from the city corporation and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). A network of 300 km of additional roads will also be constructed at Rs 3,000 crore, utilising canal buffer zones.

"With all of this, including tunnel roads, we are adding 700-800 km of new roads. It may seem unimaginable, but the government has planned for it. We may take loans, but we want to provide relief to the people," he added.

Presenting the state budget in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government has stood as a guarantor to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for an amount of Rs 19,000 crore to undertake the North-South and East-West corridor (tunnel) projects, which will cost Rs 40,000 crore.

A 40.5 km double-decker flyover will be constructed at a cost of Rs 8,916 crore along with the Namma Metro Phase 3 project, the CM said, adding a network of 300 km of new roads will be built at Rs 3,000 crore, utilising canal buffer zones.

Reacting to the BJP's accusation of the budget being a "Halal budget" and alleging minority appeasement, the Deputy CM said, "Let them say anythingwhat else can they say or do?" "They (BJP) have read the budget with their eyes and listened to the budget speech with their ears. They cannot lie to their eyes or ears, but they can lie with their mouthsso they are lying and making such claims," he added.

When asked whether the budget allocation for irrigation had been reduced, Shivakumar, who is also the irrigation minister, said that there was a Rs 2,000 crore increase in allocation compared to the previous budget.

"We have plans for the irrigation sector. There will be announcements in the days aheadwe have made certain decisions," he said.

Regarding objections to renaming Bangalore City University as Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, the Deputy CM questioned why it should not be named after Manmohan Singh.

"They (BJP) have named institutions after Deendayal Upadhyayashould we not name one after Manmohan Singh? During whose tenure was the flyover for the international airport constructed? Who built the Electronic City flyover and the Nelamangala flyover? Who introduced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, the Right to Education, the Right to Information, and Food Security? Have they (BJP) done a single such thing?" he asked.