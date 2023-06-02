Home / India News / K'taka HC extends stay on CBI inquiry against DK Shivakumar in DA case

K'taka HC extends stay on CBI inquiry against DK Shivakumar in DA case

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday extended the stay on the CBI investigation against state Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in the disproportionate assets case

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
K'taka HC extends stay on CBI inquiry against DK Shivakumar in DA case

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday extended the stay on the CBI investigation against state Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in the disproportionate assets case, pending a query a single-judge has placed before the Chief Justice.

Shivakumar has challenged the FIR against him in the case.

The petition came up before the single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna today.

The petition has been part-heard by Justice K Natarajan before the summer vacation.

Justice M Nagaprasanna has therefore directed the Registrar to place the file before the Chief Justice and seek his opinion whether he can continue hearing the same petition.

The stay granted earlier was continued and the hearing adjourned.

DK Shivakumar had filed two petitions in the HC -- one against the sanction granted on September 25, 2019 by the State Government to the CBI to prosecute him and another challenging the FIR filed against him by the central agency on October 3, 2020.

The high court has dismissed the petition challenging the grant of sanction earlier.

The Income Tax Department had conducted a search and seizure operation in the offices and residence of Shivakumar in 2017.

Based on it, the Enforcement Directorate started its own probe against Shivakumar. Subsequently, the CBI sought sanction from the state government to register an FIR against him.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

7 years after SC handed Vyapam cases to CBI, court starts framing charges

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

BIS notifies 31 Indian standards related to Ayush herbs and products

EOW's RFL case: HC grants bail to Malvinder Singh and three others

People should not take calls from 'unknown' numbers: Telecom minister

Survey to be conducted for Dodra-Kwar, Kotkhai-Hatkoti tunnels: Himachal CM

Preparation for Paris Olympics will start with UTT season 4: Sharath Kamal

Topics :KarnatakaHigh CourtCBI

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story