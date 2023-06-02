Home / India News / People should not take calls from 'unknown' numbers: Telecom minister

People should not take calls from 'unknown' numbers: Telecom minister

Vaishnaw urged people to not pick mobilephone calls from "unknown numbers" and asserted that measures taken by ministry have resulted in a significant reduction in spam calls and cases of cyber frauds

Press Trust of India New Delhi
People should not take calls from 'unknown' numbers: Telecom minister

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged people on Friday to not pick mobilephone calls from "unknown numbers" and asserted that measures taken by the ministry have resulted in a significant reduction in spam calls and cases of cyber frauds.

"People should never pick calls made from unknown numbers. I request every citizen that they should respond to calls from only (telephone/mobile) those numbers they recognise," he told reporters. He was responding to a question about spam calls and cyber frauds.

Vaishnaw said his ministry had recently launched the 'Sanchar Saathi' portal to prevent spam calls and cyber frauds. Over 40 lakh wrong SIMs and 41,000 wrong "points of sale" agents were blacklisted, he added.

The use of artificial intelligence has helped significantly to reduce these cases, he said.

People should respond to unknown numbers only if an identification message is sent from such callers, the minister said.

Also Read

India may emerge as China's alternative for telecom solutions, say experts

India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO

Delhi excise policy scam case: K Kavitha's ex-auditor joins ED probe

Rising online frauds: Gurugram woman loses Rs 76 lakh in movie review scam

Regulation of OTT apps to be clarified in revised telecom bill: Report

Rahul's statement on Muslim League based on his experience, says party

SCO summit being held virtually after taking factors into account: India

Survey to be conducted for Dodra-Kwar, Kotkhai-Hatkoti tunnels: Himachal CM

Preparation for Paris Olympics will start with UTT season 4: Sharath Kamal

Unprecedented heat and drought threaten global wheat supply: Research

Topics :Telecom MinisterScam

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story