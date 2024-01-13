Home / India News / K'taka's clearance committee approves 73 projects worth over Rs 3,900 crore

Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 7:08 AM IST
The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee headed by Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Friday approved 73 projects worth Rs 3,935.52 crore.

The projects are expected to generate employment for nearly 15,000 people, according to a statement.

Proposals submitted by Bengaluru-based companies -- ETL Secure Space Limited, and DhaSH PV Technologies Private Limited -- which are going to invest Rs 490.5 crore and Rs 346.35 crore respectively were among the marquis projects greenlighted by the panel.

Patil, the minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development said the projects that received a nod would ensure equitable investment across the diverse regions of the state.

Many of the projects approved by the SLSWCC would be implemented in the districts of North Karnataka, he added.

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

