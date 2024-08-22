Kajari Teej 2024: Best wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

In every region of India, the auspicious Kajari Teej festival is celebrated with great pomp and religious fervour every year. A few days after the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, this Hindu festival is celebrated. Women observe Kajari Teej to seek blessings for their husbands' longevity and prosperity. Kajari Teej is being celebrated on August 22 this year. Women celebrate three kinds of Teej festivals each year – Kajari Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Hariyali Teej. Badi Teej is another name for Kajari Teej. This is an appropriate day to share heartwarming Kajari Teej 2024 greetings and quotes to mark the occasion. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kajari Teej: Puja rituals

On this day, devotees get up early and take a holy bath to start the day. Then they promise to observe nirjala vrat all day. They also give Neemdi Mata their puha. After that, cow dung and clay are used to create a small pond in front of the house.

This pond receives water and raw milk. A lamp is positioned at its outer edge. Neemdi Mata is offered with water, roli, and moli. After that, married women pray for their husbands' longevity. Nirjala vrat can also be performed by unmarried women to obtain a suitable husband.

Kajari Teej 2024: Ritual date and timing

As per the Drik Panchang, Kajari Teej will be marked on August 22 this year. The Tritiya tithi will start at 5:06 pm on August 21 and end at 1:46 pm on August 22.

Kajari Teej 2023: Best Wishes and Greetings

• May Parvati shine her divine light upon you and your husband and bless your married life with laughter, love and kindness. May your fasts bear fruit. Happy Kajari Teej.

• May the moonlight of Kajari Teej fill your life with positivity, and the sweet taste of traditional sweets bring happiness to your soul. Happy Teej!

• As you fast and pray on this auspicious day, may your marital bond grow stronger and your life be filled with happiness. Happy Kajari Teej!

• May the colours of this festival brighten your life and the fragrance of mehndi bring sweetness to your relationships. Happy Kajari Teej!

• Warm wishes and happiness to all the women fasting on this auspicious day. Hope all your fasts bear fruit and you have a long and happy married life.

• May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Teej to all!

• As you celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, may your own relationship be filled with love and understanding. Happy Kajari Teej!

• May Parvati shine her divine light upon you and your husband and bless your married life with laughter, love and kindness. May your fasts bear fruit. Happy Kajari Teej!

• May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Kajari Teej!

• May the swings of joy and the melody of love fill your heart on this Kajari Teej. Wishing you a blessed and delightful day!

• On this special day, may the divine blessings of the Almighty shower upon you and your family. Happy Kajari Teej to one and all!

• May the fragrance of mehendi and the sweetness of ghevar add a special charm to your celebrations. Happy Kajari Teej!