How will public health infra run: SC asks protesting doctors to resume work

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked doctors protesting over the rape and murder case of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College to resume work, and assured them that no adverse action will be taken once they rejoin. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are being victimised for protests over the Kolkata rape-murder case. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work," the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

If there is difficulty after that then come to us, but let them first report to work, the bench said.

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.