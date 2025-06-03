Home / India News / 'Historian or linguist?': HC raps Kamal Haasan over Kannada origin remark

'Historian or linguist?': HC raps Kamal Haasan over Kannada origin remark

Kamal Haasan had approached Karnataka HC on Monday seeking protection for 'Thug Life' release after KFCC bans film over his 'Kannada born from Tamil' remark

Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday pulled up actor Kamal Haasan over his controversial statement about the origin of Kannada language, which has sparked protests against the release of his film 'Thug Life' in the state. The court asked Haasan to clarify the basis for his remarks, questioning, “Are you a historian or linguist? On what basis did you speak?”
 
Haasan had approached the court seeking protection for the release of his film, directed by Mani Ratnam, after several pro-Kannada groups demanded an apology from the actor. Haasan’s lawyer, senior advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, argued that the statement was taken out of context and submitted Haasan’s written response to the court.
 
According to Live Law, the Bench expressed its displeasure at the actor’s refusal to apologise, noting that his statement had caused “unrest and disharmony".
 
The court said, “Division of this country is on linguistic lines. A public figure cannot make such a statement. What has happened because of it? Unrest, disharmony. People of Karnataka only asked for an apology. Now you come here seeking protection. On what basis have you made the statement? Are you a historian or linguist? On what basis did you speak? You know the importance of the film, saying it is made by Mani Ratnam, but you cannot make a statement.”
 
The court also remarked, “If it is a reply of apology, we will take it. There is no apology in it. You may be Kamal Haasan or anybody, you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses.”
 
In the course of the hearing, Chinnappa urged the court to consider the context of Haasan’s statement and review the video clip. The Bench responded, “It may not be drastically wrong. Now you want the film to be run in Karnataka, leave it. Fundamental right of speech and expression cannot be stretched to hurt the sentiments of the masses.”
 
When Chinnappa argued that some people wanted to watch the film and that their right was being infringed, the court replied, “Let them come before the court, that I want to watch Thug Life.”
 
The matter has been adjourned to 2.30 pm for further hearing.
 

What is the controversy?

 
Kamal Haasan moved the Karnataka High Court on Monday seeking directions to ensure the smooth release and screening of his upcoming film Thug Life in the state.   
 
  The controversy erupted after Haasan’s remarks at the audio launch of Thug Life drew criticism in Karnataka. During the event, Haasan started his speech with the phrase 'Uyire Urave Tamizhe', which translates to 'my life and my family is Tamil language'.
 
While addressing Kannada actor Shivarajkumar at the same event, Haasan stated, “This is my family in that place. That’s why he has come here. That’s why I began my speech saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included (part of it).”
 
Following protests and calls to block the film’s release in Karnataka, where it is scheduled to open on June 5, Haasan sought legal recourse to prevent any disruption.
 
In his petition, filed through the CEO of Raaj Kamal Films International, Haasan requested the court to direct the Karnataka government, police, and film trade associations to refrain from obstructing the film’s release.
 
Additionally, the petition sought orders directing the Director General of Police and the City Police Commissioner to provide sufficient security to ensure the film can be screened without incident.

Topics :Kamal HassanHigh CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

