LIVE updates: Farmers ready to provide 36,000 acres under land pooling for Amaravati, says minister

Live News Today: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana announced that farmers have volunteered 36,000 acres of land for the second phase of land pooling in Amaravati’s greenfield capital project. This land will be used for developing an international airport, smart industries, and a sports city. The minister stated that the TDP-led NDA government requires 5,000 acres to construct an airport comparable to Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport, and 2,500 acres each for smart industries and an international sports city.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that his administration has collaborated with Isro to utilise space technology for real-time, citizen-focused governance. On Monday, he highlighted the state’s Real Time Governance System (RTGS) signing a five-year agreement with Sathish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) to improve the AWARE platform using satellite imagery and scientific data.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has abandoned its plan to acquire robotic lifebuoys made in Turkey, officials confirmed, following public disapproval of Turkey’s support for Pakistan. These remotely operated rescue devices, intended to assist lifeguards in saving drowning victims, were planned for deployment at six beaches: Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Aksa, and Gorai.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani confirmed that the procurement of Turkish-made robotic lifebuoys has been cancelled. Each device featured dual water jets, a 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery, and could carry up to 200 kg. They were capable of travelling 800 metres into the sea at speeds up to 18 km/h and could operate for around an hour.

Union Home secretary Govind Mohan called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed with him border fencing, relief measures for internally displaced persons and the overall law and order situation in the state.

The meeting between the Union Home secretary and the Manipur governor took place on Monday in which Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, Manipur chief secretary, Security Advisor to Manipur government and senior officials were present.