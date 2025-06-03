Home / India News / Arunachal to close 386 govt schools with zero enrolment this year

Arunachal to close 386 govt schools with zero enrolment this year

The decision is aimed at rationalising educational infrastructure and making better use of teaching staff and facilities

classroom, class, school
The closure affect schools in almost every district, including remote and border regions | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Itanagar
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Arunachal Pradesh government has ordered the closure of 386 government schools across the state that have recorded zero student enrolment in the current academic year.

The order, issued by the state's Education department on Monday, follows a detailed analysis of data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), which identified a significant number of schools that have remained non-functional, in some cases for several years.

The decision is aimed at rationalising educational infrastructure and making better use of teaching staff and facilities.

The closure affect schools in almost every district, including remote and border regions such as Kurung Kumey, Tawang, Anjaw, Changlang, and Upper Subansiri.

The list includes primary, upper primary, middle, and secondary government schools that have had no student enrolment this year and, in some instances, for multiple academic sessions. 

According to the official notification, West Kameng district reported the highest number of closures, with 73 schools shut down. Other districts with significant numbers include Papum Pare with 50 closures, West Siang with 31, Upper Subansiri and Siang with 28 each, and East Kameng with 23. Several other districts also saw closures ranging from one to 22 schools.

Education department officials explained that the closures are part of a larger rationalisation initiative that focuses on consolidating educational resources and improving learning outcomes.

By closing schools with no students, the government aims to reassign staff to institutions that are actively serving children and require support, they said.

The officials added that the move is aligned with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for the efficient management of school infrastructure and emphasises the need for quality over quantity.

The department has instructed all deputy directors of school education (DDSEs) and block education officers (BEOs) to ensure the immediate physical closure of the listed schools and begin redeployment of teaching and non-teaching staff wherever necessary.

The officials also confirmed that in cases where students may have recently migrated to the now-closed institutions, arrangements will be made to shift them to nearby functioning schools to prevent any disruption to their education. 

This is the second major round of closures in the state.

Last year, the state government had also closed 600 schools, which were either non-functional or had zero enrolment.

Nearly 600 such schools have already been shut down or merged with other schools; state Education minister Pasang Dorjee Sona had informed the assembly last year.

The northeastern state has over 2,800 government-run lower primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, with more than 7,600 regular teachers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ladakh Reservation Act amended: Reservation cap set at 85%, EWS excluded

LIVE updates: Farmers ready to provide 36,000 acres under land pooling for Amaravati, says minister

5 workers sustain burn injuries in mishap at SAIL's Bokaro Steel plant

Kids put PM Modi in grandfather category: Usha Vance recalls India trip

Maharashtra to give basic military training from Class 1: Minister

Topics :Arunachal Pradeshgovernment schoolsnortheast

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story