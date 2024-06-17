Home / India News / Kanchanjunga Express collides with goods train in Bengal, at least 5 dead

Kanchanjunga Express collides with goods train in Bengal, at least 5 dead

West Bengal train collision: The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal

Train collision, Kolkata Train accident, Train accident
Kolkata: Locals gather after the Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train, near New Jalpaiguri railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. (Photo : PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
West Bengal train accident: At least five people were killed while about 30 were injured in a train collision, which took place in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday, police said. According to officials, a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express, causing the derailment of at least two compartments of the passenger train.


The collision took place around 9 am, according to Northern Railway officials.

Video surfaces of Kanchanjunga train collision

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing passengers in a state of panic and fear as they scramble to safety, with the two trains visible in the background. Another photo showed locals gathered around the accident site.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, the divisional railway manager of NFR's Katihar Division told PTI.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the tragic incident and said that emergency services had been rushed to the spot. "While details are awaited…DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site," she said in a post on 'X', adding that action on war footing has been "initiated."

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the injured persons were shifted to the hospital while a rescue operation is underway. "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone...Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Senior officials have reached site," he said in a post on 'X'.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

