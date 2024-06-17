Kanchanjunga Express collides with goods train in Bengal, at least 5 dead

Video surfaces of Kanchanjunga train collision

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing passengers in a state of panic and fear as they scramble to safety, with the two trains visible in the background. Another photo showed locals gathered around the accident site.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, the divisional railway manager of NFR's Katihar Division told PTI.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the tragic incident and said that emergency services had been rushed to the spot. "While details are awaited…DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site," she said in a post on 'X', adding that action on war footing has been "initiated."

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the injured persons were shifted to the hospital while a rescue operation is underway. "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone...Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Senior officials have reached site," he said in a post on 'X'.