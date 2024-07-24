Kanwar Yatra 2024: Significance, routes, guidelines & all you need to know

A controversial order by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments directing restaurants to display the names of their owners and a subsequent Supreme Court order putting a stay on the diktat brought Kanwar Yatra under the spotlight even before its start this year.



The annual Hindu pilgrimage, which commenced on Monday and is set to conclude on August 2, has often courted controversies due to accidents and incidents of violence over the years. However, beyond the controversies, the yatra is a holy ritual performed by thousands of Lord Shiva devotees every year.

Observed during the Hindu month of Sawan, Kanwar Yatra is a centuries-old tradition, as per which Lord Shiva devotees travel on foot to religious sites along the Ganga River to collect holy river water. This water is then offered at Shiva temples.



According to Hindu mythology, ardent Lord Shiva devotee Lord Parshuram was the first to undertake the Kanwar Yatra during Sawan. It is believed that he offered Ganga water to Shiva Linga. Since then, this ritual has been carried on by devotees who religiously follow Lord Shiva. Not just men, women also take part in Kanwar Yatra festivities.

Kanwar Yatra: Significance

The arduous journey is undertaken to worship Lord Shiva. It is considered an act of faith and devotion and symbolises the unbreakable bond between devotees and Lord Shiva. During the yatra, Kanwarias carry a pole made from bamboo with pitchers tied at opposite ends. Before filling their pitchers with Ganga water, they also take a holy dip in the river.



The pilgrims usually carry out the yatra on foot, some even barefooted. They consider it essential to keep the pitcher (kanwar) from touching the ground or getting contaminated by dust, as it may impurify the sacred water.



Among the Kanwarias, there is a sub-group called Dak Kanwarias, who carry Ganga water to their hometowns to offer it to Shiva Linga in their local temples. All Kanwarias refrain from eating non-vegetarian food during the entire month of Sawan.



The yatra also gives a boost to sales as thousands of eateries, clothes sellers, fruit vendors, kanwar sellers, and other shopkeepers benefit from the yatra every year. In 2023, a total of 4.07 crore Kanwarias, including 21 lakh women, collected Ganga water in Haridwar alone.

Kanwar Yatra: Routes and guidelines

There are four prominent routes to undertake the Kanwar Yatra: Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri, and Sultanganj to Deoghar. The Haridwar route is the most popular route where devotees travel from Haridwar to Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh or Baghpat's Pura Mahadev temple in Uttar Pradesh.



Some devotees begin their journey from Gaumukh, the source of the Ganga, and travel to their respective destinations. Another significant route is at Gangotri where devotees carry water to temples like Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi or Baidhyanath Dham in Deoghar, Jharkhand. Apart from these routes, some devotees collect water from the Ganga at Sultanganj and travel to the Baidyanath temple in Deoghar. However, there are several other routes as well for the Kanwarias to undertake their journey.



According to government guidelines, pilgrims should travel in groups and avoid isolated areas. They should maintain decorum and avoid any sort of misbehaviour. Also, they should avoid littering and ensure proper disposal of waste.