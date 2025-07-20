Kanwariyas assault CRFP jawan after argument in UP, three arrested

Three kanwariyas were arrested for allegedly assaulting a CRPF jawan following an argument over purchasing tickets at the Mirzapur railway station here, an official said on Sunday.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was going to catch the Brahmaputra Express, while the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also wanted to buy tickets for the same train for going to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. An argument broke out between them over purchasing the tickets.
Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Raghavendra said the GRP jawans deployed on the spot tried to control the situation. More force was sent from the police station and the CRPF jawan was rescued.
The GRP registered a case against the kanwariyas under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS and the Railway Act.
Later, the kanwariyas were released on bail, the GRP said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
