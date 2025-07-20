Home / India News / Kanwariyas assault CRFP jawan after argument in UP, three arrested

Kanwariyas assault CRFP jawan after argument in UP, three arrested

The CRPF jawan was going to catch the Brahmaputra Express, while the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also wanted to buy tickets for the same train

Kanwar Yatra, Kanwariya, Kanwariyas, Kanwar
The GRP jawans deployed on the spot tried to control the situation. (Representative Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three kanwariyas were arrested for allegedly assaulting a CRPF jawan following an argument over purchasing tickets at the Mirzapur railway station here, an official said on Sunday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was going to catch the Brahmaputra Express, while the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also wanted to buy tickets for the same train for going to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. An argument broke out between them over purchasing the tickets.

ALSO READ: Panic grips UP village as drones spotted flying over homes at night

Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Raghavendra said the GRP jawans deployed on the spot tried to control the situation. More force was sent from the police station and the CRPF jawan was rescued.

The GRP registered a case against the kanwariyas under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS and the Railway Act.

Later, the kanwariyas were released on bail, the GRP said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mild earthquake of 2.9 magnitude recorded in Assam's Nagaon district

India's growth driven by safety nets, growth-focused reforms: NITI Aayog VC

U'khand chopper crash: AAIB says copter tumbled after rotor blade hit cable

Delhi enjoys pleasant weather as IMD issues red alert for Kerala, Karnataka

IIM-Calcutta rape case: Accused student granted bail on ₹50,000 bond

Topics :CRPF jawanCRPF KanwariasUttar PradeshArrestedUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story