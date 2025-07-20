Delhi enjoys pleasant weather as IMD issues red alert for Kerala, Karnataka

Delhi continued to experience pleasant monsoon weather on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and generally cloudy skies throughout the day. Surface winds were expected to blow at 15–25 kmph.

The maximum temperature in the Capital is likely to remain between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 25–27 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to rise due to limited rainfall. No weather warnings have been issued for Delhi.

Delhi’s air quality remains in 'satisfactory' range

Aided by the ongoing wet spell, Delhi's air quality continued to remain within the 'satisfactory' range. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 66 at 7 am on July 20.

The 24-hour average AQI stood at 54 on July 19. Most parts of the National Capital Region also reported improved air quality, with AQIs in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad recorded at 72, 57 and 60, respectively. ALSO READ: Monsoon progress: 80% of India gets normal to excess rainfall, shows data As per CPCB guidelines, AQI levels from 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. IMD issues red alert for Kerala and Karnataka The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall for Kerala and coastal Karnataka on July 20, placing both states under a red alert. A red alert indicates the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall of 21 cm or more in isolated areas.