Home / India News / U'khand chopper crash: AAIB says copter tumbled after rotor blade hit cable

U'khand chopper crash: AAIB says copter tumbled after rotor blade hit cable

Releasing the preliminary probe report of the crash on Saturday, the AAIB said that the investigation team is working on the further course of action to find the root cause of the accident

Helicopter crash, Uttarakhand Helicopter crash
The pilot and five passengers died in the accident, while one passenger sustained serious injuries | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 6:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In the helicopter crash that killed six people in Uttarakhand in May, the main rotor blade of the chopper struck an overhead fibre cable, before tumbling down the hillside and coming to rest against a tree, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Releasing the preliminary probe report of the crash on Saturday, the AAIB said that the investigation team is working on the further course of action to find the root cause of the accident.

The 17-year-old Bell 407 helicopter operated by Aerotrans Services Pvt Ltd, with six passengers onboard, crashed 24 minutes after being airborne on May 8.

The pilot and five passengers died in the accident, while one passenger sustained serious injuries. 

AAIB said that the helicopter, which was airborne from Kharsali helipad at 8.11 am on May 8, was destroyed in the crash but there was no fire. The accident happened at Gangnani in Uttarkashi at 8.35 am.

In its five-page report, AAIB said the helicopter flew for 20 minutes before descending from its assigned altitude.

"Initially, the pilot attempted to land on the Uttarkashi-?Gangotri Road (NH 34) near Gangnani in Uttarkashi. During the landing attempt, the helicopter's main rotor blade struck an overhead fibre cable running parallel to the road.

"It also damaged some roadside metallic barricades. However, the helicopter was unable to land and tumbled down the hillside. Eventually, it came to rest against a tree, approximately 250 feet deep in a gorge," it said. 

The helicopter, powered by Rolls Royce engine, was manufactured in 2008.

The US National Transportation Safety Board and Canada's Transportation Safety Board have appointed accredited representatives and technical advisors for the investigation.

"The investigation team is coordinating with them for further course of action required to find out the root cause(s)," the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Operators of app-based cabs suspend strike in Mumbai for three days

Delhi may scrap MCD health trade licence rule for opening new eateries

Four injured as escort vehicle in DK Shivakumar convoy overturns in Mandya

India a leading global supplier of talent in maritime sector: Gujarat CM

SC bench to hear Presidential reference on timelines for bills on July 22

Topics :Uttarakhandhelicopter crashAAIB

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story