Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

India is observing Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 to commemorate the country’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war in 1999. The bravery and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers is remembered during the decisive war which was named Operation Vijay.

Today marks the 24th anniversary of the Kargil War. Regarding the Kargil Diwas 2023, Indian PM Narendra Modi posted on X referring to the martyrs that they will "always remain an inspiration for the countrymen, I bow down and salute him from the bottom of my heart," he added.

On the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Bollywood also joined India in recollecting the memories of the martyrs who gave their lives in the Kargil War. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Nimrat Kaur, among others, took to social media to honour the martyrs.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Overview

The armed conflict between India and Pakistan began after the Pakistani fighters went too far off the Line of Control (LoC) and crossed the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir (presently Union Territory of Ladakh). Known as the Kargil War, it went on from May to July 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commended yearly on 26 July, to recall the Kargil martyrs and observe India's success during the 1999 Kargil battle with Pakistan.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Importance On this day 21 years ago, the Indian armed forces recaptured every Indian post in Kargil that had been taken over by Pakistan's military. From that point forward, July 26 has been chosen every year to honour the sacrifices made by soldiers in this war.

Captain Vikram Batra, Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey, Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari, Major Vivek Gupta and others were among the 527 brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. A few occasions and marches are coordinated on this day to pay tribute to these soldiers. The primary function is at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Ceremonies

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Drass in the Kargil district of Ladakh. He laid a wreath at the War Memorial in memory of the warriors who died in Kargil.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande as well paid floral tributes for the soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial while Naval Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar likewise laid a wreath in memory of the jawans. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in recognition of the soldiers in the Kargil War.