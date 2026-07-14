Karnataka to set up India's first government-run AI university: Details

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday announced plans to establish India's first government-driven artificial intelligence (AI) University, alongside a dedicated AI hub, as the state looks to strengthen AI research, talent development and innovation.

At the inauguration of Google I/O Connect India 2026 in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the proposed university would help develop world-class AI talent, promote advanced research, and foster collaboration between academia, industry and government.

The AI University will be developed on a 100-acre campus in Bengaluru, with regional campuses planned in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Mysuru. The accompanying AI hub will function as an incubation centre for startups, companies and academic institutions.

Shivakumar also said the state would unveil a "Karnataka AI policy" to attract investment, build a globally competitive AI ecosystem and support AI startups. He said AI education will be introduced from Class VI onwards to equip students with foundational AI skills, while two next-generation green data centres are planned to bolster the state's digital infrastructure. Karnataka also plans to build next-generation green data centres along the state’s coast and near Bengaluru to support the AI economy. Karnataka to become 'AI-native state': DK Shivakumar Describing AI as the defining technological shift of the current era, the chief minister said Karnataka's vision is to become an "AI-native state" by integrating artificial intelligence into governance and public services.