Search operation launched for 2 suspected terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

A massive search operation was launched on Tuesday across some villages in Thanamandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after CCTV footage purportedly captured the movement of two suspected terrorists, officials said.

The suspected terrorists were caught on CCTV crossing a road late on Sunday night, prompting the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army to launch a coordinated search operation in the area, the officials said.

Acting on the footage, the search parties fanned out across Bhanghai, Hasplote, Karyote, Kopra top and adjoining forested villages to trace the two individuals, the officials said.