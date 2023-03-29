Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10, results on May 13

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced the Assembly election dates for Karnataka. The elections will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the notification for the elections to the 224-member assembly will be issued on April 13 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be April 20.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be April 24.

Kumar said the elections have been scheduled on a Wednesday, and not on a Monday or Friday, to encourage greater participation of voters.

The first-time voters have increased from 2018-19 by 917,000 in Karnataka. All young voters who are turning 18 years of age by April 1, will be able to vote in Karnataka Assembly elections, Kumar said.

The ruling BJP and Congress have already launched spirited campaigns for the elections.

Karnataka has 52,173,579 registered electors in 224 Assembly constituencies in the state. 58,282 polling stations will be set up across the state.

