Boseraju said the government has created an enabling atmosphere in terms of infrastructure because of which a number of startup industries are coming up in a big way

Press Trust of India Chikkaballapur (K'taka)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Saturday said a state-level research foundation will be formed to conduct research and development in startups and industries.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the Indian StartUp Festival-2023 at Sathya Sai Village here, Boseraju said it is imperative for constant research and development in the field of science and technology that is fundamental to the startup ecosystem.

"Our government is taking all necessary steps to create an enabling atmosphere including scientific temperament in the process of learning. We have also focused on protecting ecology and environment as well as ensure a robust economy," said the minister, who holds the Science and Technology and Minor Irrigation departments.

Stating that Bengaluru is rightly described as the startup capital of the country, Boseraju said the government has created an enabling atmosphere in terms of infrastructure because of which a number of startup industries are coming up in a big way.

"In this respect, research and development is very important. In an effort to provide R&D to the industries, Karnataka Research Foundation is being established. Individuals, industry experts can provide their know-how to the proposed KSRF," the minister explained.

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

