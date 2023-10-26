Karva Chauth 2023: 6 B-town stars to celebrate their first Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth is a popular Hindu festival observed by married women for the long life of their husbands. On the day of Karva Chauth, married women observe fast throughout the day and pray for their husband's well-being.

There are many newly-wed couples in the film industry, who will celebrate their first Karva Chauth this year. The list includes Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra and many others.

Here's the list of actress celebrating their first Karva Chauth:

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, who recently tied the knot with Politician Raghav Chadha in September 2023, will also celebrate her first Karva Chauth. The wedding of the couple gained significant attention. Her fans are curious to see the newlywed couple in traditional Karva Chauth attire as she recently joined the ranks of newlyweds celebrating this cherished festival.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani married Actor Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023. The couple have been together since the release of their movie "Shershaah." This is the first Karva Chauth for Sidharth and Kiara. The Kiara in her wedding was seen in Manish Malhotra-designed attire, which was crafted by over 200 artisans and took over 6700 hours to develop. Fans are excited to see the couple in a traditional avatar.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty married cricketer KL Rahul , who came closer to each other through a mutual friend. The couple was spotted together on several occasions, like birthday parties, and cricket matches, where she could be seen supporting Rahul. The couple married in January 2023 and will celebrate their first Karva Chauth this year.

Swara Bhasker

Actress Swara Bhasker married her boyfriend and Samajwadi Party's state youth president Fahad Ahmad. The couple tied the knot in February 2023. This is their first Karva Chauth. The couple got to know each other from the anti-CAA protest, where Fahad participated as an active student leader, and Swara also joined in several rallies.

Shivaleeka Oberoi

Another B-town couple who tied the knot earlier this year was Shivaleeka Oberoi and Drishyam 2 director - Abhishek Pathak. They married in a private ceremony amidst the serene backdrop of Goa. This is the first Karva Chauth of the couple, and fans are eager to watch the couple sharing their moments on Instagram.

Maanvi Gagroo

Actress Manvi Gagroo married Varun Kumar. They both met each other through a common friend and with each passing time, the relationship between the duo deepened. Soon, the couple got married, and Maanvi shared her wedding pictures on Instagram, which garnered widespread attention. The couple will celebrate the Karva Chauth for the first time this year.