Home / India News / Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand stopped, roads closed amid heavy rains

Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand stopped, roads closed amid heavy rains

In view of the safety of the passengers, the district administration stopped the passengers at Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous bad weather

ANI
Amid the heavy rains in Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for July 12 on Monday | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 8:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped at Uttarakhand's Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous heavy rains, informed officials on Wednesday.

In view of the safety of the passengers, the district administration stopped the passengers at Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous bad weather.

Due to rain, 4 state roads and 10 link roads are closed due to debris. Due to heavy rains, Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers are in spate, the officials said.

Amid the heavy rains in Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for July 12 on Monday.

"Orange Alert: #Uttarakhand and adjoining areas of Western #UttarPradesh likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4mm) on 12th July", IMD shared in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the state administration is on full alert mode in view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) heavy rainfall alert in the region.

Talking about the precautionary arrangement made in the state, CM Dhami said, "Every year during monsoon time here, we have to face natural calamities. There are landslides due to excessive precipitation, and the water level of the rivers increases. We are in full alert mode. All district administration officials and those in our disaster management are doing their work. All of them have been asked to stay in alert mode to face any situation. Our other organizations are also working on this. NDRF, Army, and our PWD department are all ready to face any situation and we are constantly in touch with the people to help them in any situation."

On Tuesday, four persons died and 10 people were injured due to falling debris on Gangotri National Highway near Gangnani in Uttarakhand.

Also Read

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri: What is Char Dham Yatra?

Uttarakhand govt to make new arrangements to facilitate 'Char Dham Yatra'

First puja performed in name of PM Modi as doors open for Kedarnath Temple

Joshimath in focus, all you must know about Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Badrinath Dham doors open for devotees today

Aircraft makes emergency landing at HAL airport in Bengaluru after glitch

Top headlines: Disney explores option for India biz, veggie prices soar

UP to become first state to have 18 'safe cities': CM Yogi Adityanath

CBI, ED directors can have maximum tenure of five years, says SC

Soybean sown in 905,000 hectares in current kharif season, says SOPA

Topics :KedarnathChar Dham YatraUttarakhandheavy rains

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story