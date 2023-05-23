Home / India News / Kedarnath Heli Service: Book tickets through IRCTC's official website

Kedarnath Heli Service: Book tickets through IRCTC's official website

Kedarnath Heli's ticket booking service begins today. The ticket can be booked through IRCTC's official website, i.e., https://heliyatra.irctc.co.in/

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Kedarnath Heli Service: Book tickets through IRCTC's official website

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kedarnath Heli Tickets booking begins today. The tickets can be booked through the official website of IRCTC, i.e., https://heliyatra.irctc.co.in/, for the journey between May 28 to June 15. IRCTC, on its official website, also informed that ticket booking beyond June 15 will be informed later. 
The CEO and additional secretary of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, C Ravi Shankar, said that IRCTC has also released information about the Kedarnath Heli Ticket booking.

How to book Kedarnath Heli tickets?
The process to book Kedarnath Heli tickets is very simple. Firstly, you need to register yourself for the Kedarnath Yatra. After registering, apply at http://www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in/, where you have to create your login ID.


Thereafter, you need to select the Heli operator company, and the date, and fill in the slot time of your journey. You also need to share the number of passengers travelling. Once you are done with all the information, you have to enter the one-time password (OTP) that will come in your registered mobile number. Once you successfully enter the OTP, you need to pay the ticket amount online.

Also Read

First puja performed in name of PM Modi as doors open for Kedarnath Temple

APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket released for class 10th, 12th- All you need to know

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Meet Rosaline Mary, the first woman ticket checker to collect Rs 1 cr fine

TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 released: Here's how to check and download

India-Australia relationship based on mutual trust and respect: PM Modi

Domestic airline travel sets a new record, crosses 50 million passengers

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

Mahindra XUV700 fire: Company alleges tampering with original wiring

India poised to be at forefront of digital innovation: US Ambassador

Topics :KedarnathHelicopterIRCTC

First Published: May 23 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story