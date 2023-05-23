Domestic airline travel sets a new record, crosses 50 million passengers



According to a release shared by PIB, domestic travel has witnessed a growth of 42.85 per cent, carrying more than 50 million passengers this year, while the previous year had recorded 35.27 million passengers. This sets a new record for domestic travel in India, highlighting the resilience and incredible recovery of airlines since the slowdown faced during the pandemic. Domestic airlines in India have reported a significant increase in number of passengers compared to the previous years.



This further shows a growing demand for air travel and indicates a positive trajectory for the aviation sector. The report was put together through the traffic data submitted by a number of airlines to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.



The overall cancellation rate for scheduled domestic flights stands at 0.47 per cent for the month of April 2023. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers was also very low at 0.28, in April. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The efforts of all involved have been instrumental in driving the growth of the aviation sector and positioning India as a global aviation hub. We are delighted to witness the steady expansion of the domestic airline industry, which not only strengthens our economy but also connects people across the country. The Ministry remains dedicated to fostering a conducive environment for the aviation industry to thrive and will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to facilitate sustainable growth and ensure the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and passenger satisfaction”.