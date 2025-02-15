Centre orders probe into Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' renovation costs

The Central government has ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities in the renovation of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road here. The probe follows a report submitted by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on February 13, which raised concerns over possible violations of building norms and government regulations in the bungalow’s expansion, reported NDTV.

The CPWD has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry to determine whether construction guidelines were bypassed to facilitate what the BJP has referred to as a “Sheesh Mahal”— a term it has used to criticise what it describes as extravagant spending on the property, the report stated.

The sprawling bungalow, covering over 40,000 square yards (8 acres), became a focal point in the political battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva has urged Lt Governor VK Saxena to cancel the merger of four government properties with the bungalow, alleging that the expansion was unauthorised. In a letter to the Lt Governor, he claimed that public land had been used unlawfully to extend the residence. He further declared that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, the next chief minister would not occupy the bungalow.

The Sheesh Mahal row

The controversy gained traction ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, where the BJP made corruption and alleged misuse of public funds by AAP a key campaign issue. The bungalow served as Kejriwal’s official residence from 2015 until October 2024, when he vacated the premises following mounting political pressure.

The Public Works Department’s (PWD) report from October 2024 documented several high-end modifications to the residence, including luxury renovations and expensive appliances. These revelations provided further ammunition to the BJP, which accused Kejriwal of prioritising personal comfort over public welfare.

During an election rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a veiled swipe at Kejriwal, stating, "In the last 10 years, Delhi has been plagued by an 'AAPda'. AAP has descended as a calamity in Delhi. I could have built a 'Sheesh Mahal' too, but I chose to build more than 40 million homes for the poor."

On the other hand, Kejriwal has dismissed the allegations as a politically motivated attack, accusing the BJP of using personal slander to distract from its governance record in Delhi. He insisted that the renovation was necessary for official purposes and did not violate any legal provisions.

For over two years, the BJP had consistently targeted Kejriwal and AAP on allegations of corruption, particularly regarding the bungalow’s reconstruction. The sustained campaign appears to have influenced voter sentiment, as the BJP ended AAP’s decade-long rule in Delhi in the 2025 elections. The party secured a majority by winning 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP saw a significant reduction in its support, managing to win only 22 seats. The Congress failed to secure any seats, marking another setback for the party.