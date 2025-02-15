LIVE News: Another round of Indian deportees from US set to arrive in Amritsar on Feb 16

With over 500 million devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati on Friday and millions more devotees are expected to descend for Mahakumbh 2025, Northern Railway announced to operate a special Vande Bharat train on February 15, 16, and 17 for devotees. For the convenience of devotees intending to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela, Railways will run Vande Bharat Special train No. 02252/02251 on February 15, 16 and 17 between New Delhi and Varanasi (via Prayagraj). The Vande Bharat Special Train no 02252 will depart from New Delhi at 0530 hrs (via Prayagraj at 12.00 hrs) to reach Varanasi at 14:20 hrs. In the return direction, Vande Bharat Special train no 02251 will depart from Varanasi at 15.15 hrs (Prayagraj at 17:20 hrs) to reach New Delhi at 23:50 hrs. the same day.

A US military transport aircraft is set to land at Amritsar International Airport on February 16, carrying around 119 Indian nationals. The movement follows the deportation of 104 individuals earlier, marking another phase in the US government's intensified crackdown on undocumented immigrants. Deportations will continue every other week till all illegal immigrants are returned to their home countries, according to the official sources. According to sources, the deportees comprise 67 persons from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.